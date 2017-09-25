Two Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies honored with First Responder Award

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An investigator and an officer with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were honored with a First Responder Award by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

According to a news release from the CCSO, Inv. Andy Bean and Officer Robert Hughes were presented with the award at the Governor’s Residence in Nashville on Sept. 11.

Bean and Hughes were honored with the award following a house fire on Stateline Road in Carter County on Feb. 9.

When Bean and Hughes arrived at the scene, they found a disabled man trapped inside the burning home. The pair were able to get inside the home, but were forced to leave the home due to heavy smoke.

According to the release, the officers re-entered the home and were able to find the man and bring him safely out of the home.

“Investigator Bean and Officer Hughes are to be commended for their selfless actions which served to preserve the life of a citizen,” from the release.

