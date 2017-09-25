Trump administration announces new travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Citizens of eight countries will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by Trump on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families.

Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sundays, 90 days after it went into effect.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

