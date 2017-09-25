Storytelling Festival happening October 6-8 in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Tickets are still available for the 45th annual Storytelling Festival.

The event is October 6 through 8 in Jonesborough.

International Storytelling Center President Kiran Singh Sirah said he expects around 10,000 people to attend this year’s festival.

“We’ve got people coming from all 50 states, various countries from around the world are flying in. we’ve got the national poetry out loud champion,” Sirah said.

Events kick off a 10 o’clock next Friday morning.

For ticket information, visit http://www.storytelling center.net.

