Smyth Co., VA sheriff: TN church shooting proof ‘we’re under attack,’ waives handgun fee

MARION, VA (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities region sheriff says the church attack in Nashville should serve as a reminder that Americans need to arm themselves.

Today, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler issued a statement encouraging people to be aware of their rights to legally carry a handgun.

“In a time when it seems that we are under attack by domestic and international threats I am concerned that our safety is at risk due to acts of violence such as the event in the Church outside of Nashville this past weekend,” Shuler said through an emailed news release.

Shuler announced that, starting October 2nd, he’s decided to waive a $35.00 Sheriff’s fee attached to the Concealed Handgun Permit in Smyth County.

Virginia’s $15.00 fee will remain, he said.

“I do not want to restrict your ability to protect yourself and exercise your Second Amendment Rights,” Shuler said.

Starting in November, Sheriff Shuler said he will begin offering free concealed handgun permit classes.

“Being a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I feel that this will be another step in assisting Smyth County citizens with their applications for obtaining a Concealed Handgun Permit.”

