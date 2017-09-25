Police: Florida man pours scalding hot water on 2-year-old girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City man was jailed for pouring scalding hot water on a toddler, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Lee Howard, 26,was charged with child neglect after a 2-year-old girl in his care suffered second-degree burns on her scalp and all over the rest of her body. Deputies said Howard did not get medical attention for the child until the day after the accident.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital. Doctors said her injuries were consistent with burns from a scalding hot liquid.

According to the sheriff’s office, Howard later admitted to pouring hot water on the child after first telling detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.

Howard was taken into custody on Sunday. He was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.