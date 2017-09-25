Pints and Lights happening in downtown Johnson City on Monday night

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Monday night those in downtown Johnson City will get a sneak peek of the lighting of the city’s newest landmark.

Pints and Lights is taking place at the Atlantic Ale House.

The Johnson City Development Authority will be lighting up the landmark sign for the first time later this evening.

The sign used to be a Giant Food sign then a U-Haul sign and there was threats to tear it down. But after fundraising it is now the Johnson City landmark sign.

Pints and Lights is free and open to the public.

Director of Downtown Development for Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Dianna Cantler, said proceeds from the beer sales and tips will go directly to the new sign.

“There’s still a little bit of work left to be done on the sign. We will have brick coloumns at the base and they’ll have informational panels there as well,” Cantler said.

The sign will be lit at 8:15 Monday night and will be turned off around 9 p.m.

The lights will not come on again until the official sign dedication ceremony, which will be later this fall.

