Man reportedly gropes, restrains woman in Johnson City Walmart parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing false imprisonment and sexual battery charges after police said on Sunday night officers responded to Walmart on Browns Mills Road in reference to an assault.

A woman told officers that a man was harassing her and making lewd comments as she was walking to her car.

She said he followed her and asked her to come home with him and then prevented her from leaving.

Police say after she got in her car, the suspect groped her and restrained her.

The woman was able to punch him and escape.

Around 1 o’clock this morning, police located the car driven by the suspect 31-year-old Antonio Gomez.

He was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Detention center on a 6,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for later this afternoon.