Man arrested for driving on suspended license after stopped by Sheriff Graybeal for reckless driving

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man was arrested after he was stopped by Sheriff Ed Graybeal for driving recklessly on West Market Street in Johnson City on Monday.

According to a WCSO news release, Graybeal stopped a green Honda for reckless driving in the 400 block of North State of Franlin Road.

Graybeal made contact with the driver, Craig Laycock, who reportedly became aggressive while getting out of his vehicle, and additional officers were called in for backup.

A records check of Laycock revealed he was driving on a suspended license, as well as had multiple offenses.

Laycock was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and multiple offenses.

