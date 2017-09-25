Hawkins County house fire

Hawkins Co, TN (WJHL) – Shortly before 5:00am firefighters responded to a call about a house fire.

It was originally thought the homeowners were still inside, but they managed to make their way out of the home and called about the fire.

By time firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed resulting in a total loss for the home, but there have been no injuries reported.

Clinch Valley, Treadway, Stiggersville, and Lakeview VFD’s responded along with the Hawkins Co EMS and Sheriff’s Department.

No cause has been determined for the fire at this point.