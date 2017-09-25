ETSU’s Rylee Milhorn named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Senior outside hitter Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) has been named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

During the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23, Milhorn had a team- high of 34 kills, averaging 4.25 kills per set along with a .258 hitting percentage. The Kingsport, Tenn. native helped lead the Bucs to their first conference win of the season on Tuesday after posting a double-double with 20 kills and ten digs. She had a team-high of 14 kills against UNCG and nearly recorded a back to back double-double with nine digs. Throughout the week she had three service aces.

Milhorn and the Bucs will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Furman on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m., followed by The Citadel on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:00 p.m.