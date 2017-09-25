ETSU’s Jerman named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, TN- For the first time this season and third of his career, ETSU junior kicker JJ Jerman (Seymour, Tenn.) was tabbed Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, as the league office announced its weekly awards on Monday.

Jerman – who made two of his three field goal attempts and both extra points – helped lift ETSU to a 26-23 overtime win over Mercer on Saturday. The Seymour, Tenn. native connected on a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, while his career-long 49-yard field goal with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter sparked the Bucs’ comeback. The 49-yard field goal marked the fourth longest in program history, while it’s the longest field goal by a SoCon kicker this season and tied for the sixth longest make among FCS players this year.

With his two extra points and two field goals in the game, Jerman made some history on Saturday. Jerman now has 49 extra points in his career and moved into a tie for fifth on the all-time list with Herbie Campbell. Meanwhile, his two field goals were the 24th and 25th of his career, moving him past former kicker Bobby Neff for fourth all-time.

This marks the third career weekly honor for Jerman as he received the award last year after lifting the Blue and Gold to victories over Kennesaw State and No. 18 Samford.

The Bucs are back in action this weekend as ETSU travels to Greenville, S.C., to face Furman. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Paladin Stadium.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics