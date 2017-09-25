District Attorney gives update on ongoing opioid crisis

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – District Attorney General Barry Staubus is hoping to spread the message about the opioid crisis in Sullivan County and in Tennessee.

Monday he spoke to the Bristol, Tennessee Republican Women’s Club at Food City on Euclid Avenue.

He laid out the past, present and the future of the opioid crisis as well as potential remedies and ideas of how to overcome the issue.

He said he hopes to see something done about it in the upcoming legislative session.

“Where we’re at right now is the legislature is going to be coming up in January and I hope there’s going to be some meaningful proposals to address the problem,” he said.

General Staubus says he hopes those at the luncheon were convinced there really is a problem and that they have a role to play in taking care of the opioid issue.

