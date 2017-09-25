Big Stone Gap, VA man facing multiple charges, including abduction, rape

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WJHL) – Police in Newport News say a man from southwest Virginia is facing multiple charges in two separate sex crime cases – including a reported rape.

Frederick Clark Jr., age 29 of Big Stone Gap, is currently behind bars. Police said he was served some of the warrants behind bars since he was arrested earlier this month.

On September 15, police were called around 12:52 a.m. to the 7Eleven located in the 300 block of Denbigh Boulevard. The victim told investigators she was sitting in her vehicle with her window down when a man exposing himself was staring at her. Investigators said at some point the man approached the victim’s car and sexually assaulted her – while holding a gun to her head.

During the ordeal, the victim said the suspect got into her car and told her to start driving. The victim reportedly told police she was able to jump out of the car and it crashed between a small tree and a light post.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Clark, ran away. But he was arrested on September 17 and charged with abduction, aggravated sexual battery, carjacking, robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and sexual display among some charges.

Prior to that, on September 14, Newport News police talked to the victim who said she was raped. She said on the day before around 10:00 p.m., she was sitting at a bus stop in Denbigh when she noticed a man sitting at the far end of the bench.

The man, later identified as Clark, moved closer and showed a handgun and told her to come with him.

The suspect led her behind a shopping center and pushed her against a wall. The victim said she told the suspect to just take her money, but she said he slapped her and told her not to anger him.

The victim said she was raped and robbed of her ID card.

On September 19, Clark was served warrants for rape, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.