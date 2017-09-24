VSP: Fatal Buchanan Co. crash one of eight reported across the state Saturday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to VSP, a car was traveling along Route 460 near Route 638 around 3:30 Saturday morning when it ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and overturned.

The driver of the car involved in that crash, 60-year-old Sheila G. Long of Monroe, Michigan, died at the scene.

VSP troopers report Monroe was wearing a seat belt.

While that fatal crash remains under investigation, VSP officials said it was one of eight fatal crashes they responded to, and investigated across the state on Saturday.

In a news release Sunday, VSP officials released this statement, and reminder about traffic safety:

This fatal crash was one of eight reported fatal crashes the Virginia State Police responded to and investigated across the Commonwealth on Sept. 23, 2017. The state police encourages every Virginian to take traffic safety seriously and #DrivetoSaveLives by Buckling Up

Complying with Speed Limits

Never Driving Distracted

Never Driving Impaired by Alcohol, Illegal Drugs or Medication

Sharing the Road Responsibly with other Vehicles and Pedestrians