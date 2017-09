JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A section of South Roan Street will be closed late Sunday to early Monday as crews work to repair a sewer line.

The section between East Highland Road and East Chestnut Street will be closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

They expect to have the road reopened by 7 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be in place.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.