Over 500 runners participate in 8th Annual Bluegrass Half Marathon

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Runners from all over the Tri-Cities gathered in Johnson City Saturday for the 8th Annual Bluegrass Half Marathon.

Volunteers said this year over 500 runners participated in the 13 mile race Saturday morning. The race started and finished at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Johnson City. The proceeds raised will go towards the ETSU’s Bluegrass program. Students in the program study the music of the mountains and the musical traditions in the Appalachian culture.

Volunteer Sara Hacker said this marathon is unlike any other in the Tri-Cities.

“Through out the course you can hear bluegrass music, there’s individuals performing so they create that theme through out the whole course,” Hacker said.

After the race, runners celebrated at the Yee Haw Brewing Company where they received a t-shirt and medal.

