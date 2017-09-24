Hokies roll past Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech tailback Steven Peoples scored three touchdowns, including two before halftime, and Tech’s defense notched its second shutout of the season, as the No. 13 Hokies gradually pulled away from Old Dominion, winning 38-0 in a non-conference game played Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

With the win, Tech moved to 4-0 on the season – its first 4-0 start since 2011. That year also marked the last time the Hokies won all their non-conference games. Old Dominion fell to 2-2 on the season.

Tech was sluggish for much of the first half, but came up with a big play when backup free safety Divine Deablo intercepted a pass in Old Dominion territory. That play led to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jackson to Peoples with 6:07 left in the first half.

On the Hokies’ next possession, they marched impressively 79 yards in 11 plays. With 40 seconds left before halftime, Peoples scored on a 1-yard run to give Tech a 17-0 lead.

Those two touchdowns drives sparked the Hokies’ offense, which scored touchdowns on five of six drives spanning the two halves.

Jackson completed 20 of 30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception – his first of the season. Peoples finished with 135 total yards (73 receiving, 62 rushing) of Tech’s 582.

Tech’s defense allowed Old Dominion to get past midfield just one time in the game. The Hokies held the Monarchs to 149 total yards.

