Gunman in Middle Tenn. church shooting released from hospital, charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a church in Nashville:

10:30 p.m.

A man accused of killing one person and wounding several others at a Tennessee church has been charged with one count of murder. The Metropolitan Nashville police tweeted Sunday night that 25-year-old Emanuel K. Samson, of Murfreesboro, will be charged later with “multiple additional charges.” Police say in addition to the two pistols Samson bought into the church, they recovered another pistol and a rifle from his vehicle. Police say Samson fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle and then entered the rear of the church and shot six others. A churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.

6:50 p.m.

Federal agents have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting at a Tennessee church. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Joel E. Siskovic III says in a news release that the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee will investigate the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch. The statement says the FBI will handle the collection of evidence. The shooting left one woman dead and eight others wounded, including the suspect, who is now in police custody.

5:50 p.m.

Before a church shooting in Tennessee, a man with the same name and description as the suspect posted some bizarre messages on social media. Nashville police say 25-year-old Emanuel K. Samson, of Murfreesboro, fatally shot a woman outside a church on Sunday, shot six others inside, and pistol-whipped a church usher before apparently wounding himself. On Samson’s Facebook page, a post in the hours before the shooting read, “Everything you’ve ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B.” Another post read, “Become the creator instead of what’s created . Whatever you say, goes.” And a third post read, “You are more than what they told us.” Samson also posted several shirtless photos of himself flexing his muscles. In some he wears a tank top that reads “Beast Mode.” Nashville police have not commented on the posts.

5:30 p.m.

A Christian school says a pastor is among the wounded at a Nashville church shooting. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron identified two of those shot Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday as 60-year-old David Spann and his 65-year-old wife, Peggy. Aaron said David Spann was in critical but stable condition, while Peggy Spann was stable. Aaron says he didn’t know whether David Spann was the church’s pastor. But media outlets report Spann is the pastor and is known at the church by his nickname, Joey Spann. In a statement on Facebook, Nashville Christian School says Joey Spann is a Bible teacher at the school. He’s also a high school and middle school

basketball coach.

4:30 p.m.

Police have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot by a suspect at a church in Tennessee. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron says 39-year-old Melanie Smith of Smyrna, Tennessee, was shot Sunday outside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch. Aaron says Smith was shot as she left the church, and the suspect then proceeded inside. Aaron says the suspect, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, had two pistols when he entered the church. He says Samson came to the United States from Sudan in 1996 and was a legal U.S. resident “but not necessarily a U.S. citizen.” Samson had a Tennessee driver’s license. Aaron says six others were shot, and the church’s usher, 22-year-old Robert Engle, was pistol-whipped by Samson, who then apparently shot himself. Aaron says church members indicated Samson attended the church one to two years ago. Police say Samson will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

3:40 p.m.

Police have released the identity of a suspect in a Tennessee church shooting. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron identified the suspect as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro. Aaron says Samson has been discharged from Vanderbilt University Hospital and charging warrants are being obtained. Aaron says the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Aaron says a woman who was walking to her vehicle was fatally shot. Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.

3 p.m.

A witness to a shooting at a Tennessee church is calling an usher who confronted a gunman “a hero.” Minerva Rosa has been a member at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch for eight years. She was inside when a suspect opened fired Sunday. Rosa says the suspect said nothing as he shot churchgoers. As the gunman made his way down the aisle, Rosa says the pastor started shouting, “‘Run! Run! Gunshots!” Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron say the usher was pistol whipped as he confronted the suspect, who then apparently shot himself during the struggle. Aaron says the usher then went to his own car to retrieve his gun, returned and stood over the suspect until police arrived. Rosa says without the usher, the situation “could be worse.” Aaron didn’t immediately identify the usher but calls him “an extraordinarily brave individual.”

2:15 p.m.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says a shooting at a church is “a terrible tragedy for our city.” Barry issued a statement Sunday afternoon after a suspect opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, killing a woman and wounding seven other victims at the church. Authorities say he also shot himself. Barry says her “heart aches for the family and friends of the deceased as well as for the wounded victims and their loved ones. Their lives have been forever changed, as has the life of their faith community at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.” Barry has dealt with her personal tragedy after her 22-year-old son died of an apparent drug overdose near Denver on July 29. She says her administration “will continue to work with community members to stop crime before it starts, encourage peaceful conflict resolution, and promote non-violence.”

1:20 p.m.

Nashville police say a suspect in a church shooting apparently shot himself. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference that the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Aaron says the suspect fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle. Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself. Aaron said the suspect, who was in his mid-20s and was from Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital. Aaron didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name or condition. Aaron says witnesses are still being interviewed.

1 p.m.

Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition. The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped. The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.

Authorities in Tennessee say at least six people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area. Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known. A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday. A Nashville police spokesman didn’t immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

