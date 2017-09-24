Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be unveiled Monday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will officially be unveiled and dedicated Monday to the families who have lost loved ones serving in our nation’s military.

Senior Airman Benjamin White, who served in the U.S. Air Force, is one of many who will be honored on Monday in Kingsport. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 when his helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission.





His mother, Brenda Shelton, said this monument will be a reminder of the sacrifice he gave.

“The biggest fear that family members, especially mothers have is that their child’s sacrifice will be forgotten,” Shelton said. “I think it’s wonderful that they built the memorial because it puts a tangible reminder to people of the sacrifices that have been made by those who have given their lives and the families.”

The Kingsport Chamber Foundation raised more than $80,000 from private citizens and businesses in the city to fund the project. Officials broke ground on the project last year, but the official dedication for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will take place Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Veterans Memorial in Kingsport.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.