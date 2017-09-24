ETSU takes down Mercer in overtime thriller

JOHNSON CITY, TN- William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium now has its first comeback story.

Down 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, the ETSU football team scored 10 unanswered points to force overtime with Southern Conference foe Mercer Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd at their new on-campus home. In the extra period – after the Bears connected on a 29-yard field goal to take a 23-20 lead – ETSU junior quarterback Austin Herink (Cleveland) wasted little time, finding junior tailback Jajuan Stinson (Knoxville) wide open in the end zone on the Buccaneers first play of the extra period, giving ETSU a dramatic 26-23 win and its first SoCon victory of the season.

The Bucs, who improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in SoCon play, were led by Herink’s career high 284 yards passing and 34 yards rushing, as he went 26-of-33 through the air and finished with two touchdowns (one passing/one rushing). Meanwhile, Mercer dropped to 1-3, 0-2. ETSU is now 2-0 in overtime games since the return of the program in 2015, and 4-2 all-time in OT.

The Bucs’ comeback was a dramatic turn of events. After having missed a chip-shot field goal that would have tied the game at 13 late in the third quarter, the Bucs instead watched the Bears drive 85 yards to score a touchdown and take a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter. The crowd of 8,022 fell quiet.

But from there, ETSU outscored the Bears 16-3 the rest of the way to collect its first win over Mercer in three tries. Since the return of football in 2015, ETSU had played Mercer in all three seasons and lost a close battle in Macon, Ga., 21-13 a year ago.

For the game, Mercer outgained the Bucs 406-387. While the Bears held a 149-103 advantage on the ground, the Bucs threw for 284 yards compared to 257 for Mercer.

Defensively, the Bucs held Mercer to just one touchdown in its first six possessions and kept the Bears to just a 2-of-10 clip on third down conversions. Defensive back Kaman Cooper (Warner Robins, Ga.) led ETSU with eight tackles, while linebacker J.D. Griffin (Kodak) had a sack and two tackles for loss on the night.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics