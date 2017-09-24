DOE assessing Puerto Rico’s power grid damage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy says initial damage assessments and power restoration efforts have begun on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The agency said Sunday that it is coordinating with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, FEMA and a team from the New York Power Authority, including the use of drones and helicopters. Restoration efforts to some critical facilities are underway.

An eight-member team from the Energy Department’s Western Area Power Authority that was deployed to Puerto Rico ahead of the storm and assisted with initial damage assessments has been redeployed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Energy Department says additional DOE responders are prepared to deploy to Puerto Rico and will do so as soon as transportation can be arranged.

