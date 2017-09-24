Antioch church minister and his wife wounded by gunman

Related Coverage At least 1 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting at Antioch church

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Minister Davis “Joey” Spann and his wife, Peggy, were both wounded by a gunman who opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.

In addition to being a minister, Joey Spann teaches at Nashville Christian School. Director of Communications Tracy Brothers sent an alert to the NCS Family Sunday afternoon:

As you may already know, one of our Bible teachers, Joey Spann, and his wife were both injured in the church shooting this morning at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. We do not have any additional information at this time but want to boldly ask you to pray. Please lift up Coach Joey Spann and his wife Peggy and all who have been injured or impacted by this tragic event. We will keep you informed when we have more information. Thank you for being a part of our family of faith and for interceding on behalf of the Spanns. – Tracy Brothers, Director of Communications, Nashville Christian School

In an updated email, Tracy Brothers reports that Joey Spann is now in critical but stable condition, and Peggy Spann is in stable condition.

Spann is a coach for the Varsity Girls’ Basketball team and teaches Bible at Nashville Christian. He is widely known as Coach Spann and popular with his students.

He has also coached and taught classes at Ezell Harding Christian School and Good Pasture Christian School in Madison.

Spann has worked as a minister or youth minister at 7 schools in Middle Tennessee, according to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ website.

