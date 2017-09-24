2nd Annual Tri-Cities Kidney Walk kicks off in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- More than 100 people came out to walk in the second annual Tri-Cities Kidney Walk in Johnson City. The walk is organized by the National Kidney Foundation, which holds fundraiser walks in 90 cities across the country.

New Channel 11’s very own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds was at there at the Mountain Home, VA in Johnson City to kick off the event.

Organizers said this walk allows kidney patients to connect with the community.

“There are 26 million people in the United States that have kidney disease,” said Michelle Dicken from the National Kidney Foundation. “That’s actually one in nine people and most don’t know it so today the community is coming out to show support for these dialysis patients and transplant recipients to help raise awareness and dollars for the National Kidney Foundation.”

Dicken said last year the walk raised over $10,000 and this year the goal was $20,000.

