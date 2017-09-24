2 dead in South Nashville apartment complex shooting

WKRN Web Staff Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2 men are dead after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday police responded to reports of shots fired at the address.

Metro Police Captain Chris Taylor told News 2 that a resident found two men shot dead inside a car in the parking lot.

Both men had apparent gunshot wounds to the head, says Taylor.

Taylor added that about the same time a gun shot wound victim arrives at TriStar Summit Medical Center and that they are looking in to a possible connection.

No information on a suspect or motive was released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s