2 dead in South Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2 men are dead after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday police responded to reports of shots fired at the address.

Metro Police Captain Chris Taylor told News 2 that a resident found two men shot dead inside a car in the parking lot.

Both men had apparent gunshot wounds to the head, says Taylor.

Taylor added that about the same time a gun shot wound victim arrives at TriStar Summit Medical Center and that they are looking in to a possible connection.

No information on a suspect or motive was released.