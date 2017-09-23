Unity concert this weekend in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Charlottesville is gearing up for a concert featuring some big-name acts intended to raise money for charity and promote unity in the aftermath of this summer’s white nationalist rallies.

Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande are slated to perform at the concert Sunday at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.

Other performers include Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots and Cage the Elephant.

Tickets were free, but attendees were encouraged to make a donation to a charity fund. Beneficiaries will include victims of the August violence and first responders.

White nationalists marched through UVA’s campus on Aug. 11, the day before a much larger rally in downtown Charlottesville that descended into violence.

The concert will be livestreamed online beginning at 5:55 p.m.

