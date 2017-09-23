Unity concert this weekend in Charlottesville

By Published:
FILE - In this June 28, 2013, file photo, Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band performs onstage at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande will be among the performers at a free unity concert in Charlottesville on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Charlottesville is gearing up for a concert featuring some big-name acts intended to raise money for charity and promote unity in the aftermath of this summer’s white nationalist rallies.

Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande are slated to perform at the concert Sunday at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.

Other performers include Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots and Cage the Elephant.

Tickets were free, but attendees were encouraged to make a donation to a charity fund. Beneficiaries will include victims of the August violence and first responders.

White nationalists marched through UVA’s campus on Aug. 11, the day before a much larger rally in downtown Charlottesville that descended into violence.

The concert will be livestreamed online beginning at 5:55 p.m.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s