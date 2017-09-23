Third Annual BBQ & Bluegrass in Greeneville Saturday

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The third annual BBQ & Bluegrass event is set to take place in Greeneville on Saturday.

It’s a free family event and will feature live bluegrass music, delicious barbeque, storytelling, dancing, and more.

Organizers say there will be plenty to do for people of all ages.

Local author, Fred Sauceman will be signing copies of his new book about Ridgewood Barbecue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The entire event lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Depot Street in downtown Greeneville.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.