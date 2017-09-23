Tennessee seeks to bounce back against winless UMass

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee faces Massachusetts Minutemen for the first time at home in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee’s biggest challenge has been focusing on Massachusetts when everyone has been asking has been asking about what went wrong with Florida. The Volunteers acknowledged they’re frustrated over a 26-20 loss to the Gators, but Coach Butch Jones said the team is moving on and fixing their mistakes.

Saturday’s game represents a challenge for Tennessee to try to fix red zone issues and kicking problems before they resume Southeastern Conference competition against No. 11 Georgia. UMass (0-4) faced three SEC teams last year and was competitive in each of those games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s