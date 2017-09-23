Tennessee Oktoberfest kicks off in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport’s seventh annual Tennessee Oktoberfest kicked off Saturday at the Gypsy Circus Cider Company. The festival celebrates our regions’ German heritage.

Tickets were sold out before Saturday’s event even started.

The event featured live bands, a food truck and more than 40 craft beers to sample. Stephanie Carson, coordinator of Tennessee Oktoberfest, said this festival wasn’t just for the beer lovers.

“If you are new to beer or don’t really like beer, it’s a great way to be introduced to it and learn what you like,” Carson said.

The festival continues Sunday with a craft artisan market. You can learn more about this festival at tennesseeoktoberfest.com.

