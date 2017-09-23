Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68

FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, soul singer Charles Bradley performs with at the inaugural 2017 Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena, Calif. His publicist said Bradley died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 68. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Powerful soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer. He was 68.

Bradley died on Saturday. His publicist says in a statement that Bradley had been diagnosed last fall.

Discovered later in life, Bradley was known as the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” for a fiery, raspy style that evoked his idol, James Brown. He once worked as a James Brown impersonator under the name Black Velvet.

Recording on the Daptone label, Bradley’s first album was released in 2011 and his last, “Changes,” in 2016.

