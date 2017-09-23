Smithsonian’s black history museum popular destination in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Smithsonian’s new black history museum is celebrating its first birthday by trying to make sure more people get inside to see its treasure trove of exhibits.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture first opened on Sept. 24, 2016 – a year ago Sunday.

Since then, nearly 3 million people have seen exhibits ranging from the glass-topped casket used to bury lynching victim Emmett Till to a fedora owned by late pop superstar Michael Jackson and a slave cabin from Edisto Island, South Carolina.

Founding director Lonnie Bunch says the plan was for 4,000 people a day but about 8,000 are wandering through its halls daily.

