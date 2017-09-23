Shooting in East Knoxville; victim in serious condition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was injured after a shooting Saturday morning.

Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a shooting on 2525 Martin Luther King Boulevard at 2:55 am. Police said the victim was leaving Club Levels and was crossing the street when several shots rang out.

The victim was hit in the stomach and transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition, according to police. Investigators said no one on seen claimed to have witnessed the shooting.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Knoxville Police Department’s Crime and Drug Hotline at 215-7212.