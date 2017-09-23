Local band members, cheerleaders take center stage at Neyland Stadium Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday afternoon the award-winning Elizabethton High School Marching Band took center stage at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Band members had the opportunity to perform alongside the Pride of the Southland Band at halftime as the Vols took on UMass in Knoxville.

The 4-time defending state champion Betsy Band was the third local band to perform with UT’s band, joining Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett in recent years.

Saturday afternoon, David Crockett High School cheerleaders, and the Sulphur Springs Middle School cheerleaders also took the field to perform with UT cheerleaders before the big game at Neyland Stadium.

