Local athletes compete for a cause

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Local athletes competed in a CrossFit competition Saturday to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The inaugural Fall Brawl CrossFit Competition was held in Johnson City inside the Cardinal Park.

The competition featured teams made up of two persons. Each team visited different sites where they were judged on how well they performed the work out.

Organizer Dr. Briddger Chatman said he partnered with CrossFit East 10 to raise money for the breast cancer campaign, Real Men Wear Pink.

“All the proceeds for admission today are going to help breast cancer initiatives, so early detection, different support systems,” Chatman said. “It’s going to help them with payments, even treatments, it’s giving them a chance to be a survivor.”

Chatman said the goal was not only to raise money for breast cancer, but specifically to raise awareness for the younger generations.

