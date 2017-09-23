Inaugural BBQ, Blues & Brews festival in Elizabethton Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton is launching its first ever “BBQ, Blues & Brews” festival this weekend.

Seven regional restaurants will compete for the title of best of show. Diners will get to vote for their favorite barbeque.

There will also be beer vendors on hand. Additional food vendors and live music are also part of the festival.

Tickets are $30 if you plan on enjoying any of the beer or $20 otherwise.

The festival will include a 5K and Fun Run that starts at 4 p.m. The dining event begins at 4:30 p.m. and guests can enter the park then. The events last until 9 p.m.

