KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Saturday in the Model City the 7th annual Tennesseee Oktoberfest continues in downtown Kingsport.

Tickets are sold out for the event.

Over 40 craft beers will be available to sample during the festival. There will also be live music, a stein competition, and, on Sunday, a craft artisan market. f you need a ride, a shuttle will run from the

If you need a ride, a shuttle will run from the Kingsport Mall parking lot, behind Shoney’s, to the festival.