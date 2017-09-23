5 years later, organizers say Race for Wandell continues to grow

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Saturday morning people from all over the Tri-Cities region gathered at East Side Elementary School in Elizabethton for the 5th annual Race for Wandell.

Dr. Josh Wandell, the former principal at East Side Elementary School was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

Josh’s brother, Neal Wandell said the race continues to grow year after year.

“That first year we had, I don’t even know what the number was, but it was in the thousands of people that just, it was almost like the venue was so small for the amount of people that came through…we thought it would dwindle down, but honestly its gotten bigger for us as the years have went on,” Wandell said.

Other organizers like Josh’s uncle, Kelly Geagley, said they are so thankful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It just keeps growing, and it’s just great…to come out and I know it has to be overjoying for Josh, to come out and see all of these people…it restores your faith in humanity, it really does…I’ve always heard you have a race one year, and it always goes downhill, but as you saw today ours never goes downhill, its great attendance and just our community the way they support Josh and they keep coming out, and just make it a wonderful day,” Geagley said.

The race serves as an ALS awareness event.

All proceeds go to help Dr. Wandell and his family pay medical costs.

