#WJHLTDFN: Week 6 high school football scores and highlights here!

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 6 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Cloudland Happy Valley
CAK Bearden
Science Hill Daniel Boone
Jefferson Co. William Blount
Alcoa Dobyns-Bennett
Knox West Farragut
Morristown West Cherokee
Gibbs Morristown East
South Greene Chuckey-Doak
Cocke Co. Pigeon Forge
Hampton David Crockett
Volunteer Grainger
Elizabethton Tennessee High
Hancock Co. Union Co.
Unicoi Co. Sullivan Central
Lynn Camp, KY Jellico
Sullivan North Unaka
Trinity Academy Gatlinburg-Pittman

VIRGINIA:

Gate City Union
JI Burton Twin Springs
Grayson Co. Marion
Lee High Ridgeview
John Battle Patrick Henry
Twin Valley Craig Co.
Rural Retreat Holston
Montcalm Hurley
Thomas Walker Eastside
George Wythe Auburn
Castlewood Rye Cove
Grundy Honaker
Tazewell Bluefield, W. Va.
Chilhowie Northwood
Abingdon Hidden Valley
William Byrd Richlands
Wise Central Graham

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

  • MOBILE USERS: Click here for scores!

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s