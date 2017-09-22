VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police confirmed they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning on Route 58 near the 91 split.

According to a VSP news release, the crash happened at 10:25 a.m. involving a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

VSP troopers said the motorcycle, driven by Christopher M. Lawson, 38, of Abingdon, Va., was traveling east on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the highway.

According to the release, Lawson died at the scene. He was reportedly wearing his helmet.

VSP said a second crash happened after the initial crash involving another eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcycle reportedly swerved to miss the crashed Harley-Davidson motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road and into a nearby creek.

The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries and his adult female passenger was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver and the passenger are reportedly from Ohio. VSP said both the man and the woman were both wearing helmets.

VSP said both crashes remain under investigation.

