The Latest: Man convicted of murdering nursing student Holly Bobo

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on the trial of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A jury has found a man guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering a Tennessee nursing student who disappeared from her home more than six years ago.

Zachary Adams was convicted Friday in Savannah, Tennessee. He had pleaded not guilty. Holly Bobo was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in rural Parsons on April 13, 2011.

Bobo’s disappearance led to a massive search. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home in Decatur County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial from Decatur County to neighboring Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.

___

4:30 p.m.

A jury has reached a verdict on the second day of deliberations in the trial of a man charged with kidnapping and killing a nursing student who disappeared from her home six years ago.

A court spokeswoman has given news media a notice of 30 minutes to prepare for a verdict in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo. She was 20 when she disappeared from her family’s home in rural Parsons on April 13, 2011. Bobo’s remains were found in woods in September 2014.

The jury has deliberated about 10 hours since Thursday afternoon.

___

9:30 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberating a verdict in the tense trial of a man charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

The sequestered panel of 12 people began considering physical evidence and witness testimony Thursday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. They deliberated 3 ½ hours and resumed Friday morning – the trial’s 11th day.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to abducting, raping and killing Bobo. She was 20 when she walked into the woods behind her family’s house with an unidentified man wearing camouflage and disappeared on April 13, 2011.

Her remains were found 3 ½ years later, near her home in Parsons.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.

___

5:30 a.m.

A jury will resume deliberating a verdict in the tense trial of a man charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

The sequestered panel of 12 people began considering physical evidence and witness testimony Thursday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. They deliberated 3 ½ hours and will resume Friday morning – the trial’s 11th day.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to abducting, raping and killing Bobo. She was 20 when she walked into the woods behind her family’s house with an unidentified man wearing camouflage and disappeared on April 13, 2011.

Her remains were found 3 ½ years later, near her home in Parsons.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)