The Elephant Revival kicks off in Erwin

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- The Erwin Elephant Revival kicked off Friday night with Queen Kamarymary’s Hawaiian Luau in downtown Erwin.

The festival is in honor of Mary the Elephant who was hung back in 1916 for killing her trainer in Kingsport. According to the legend, the trainer had abused the elephant.

The festival will provide care for elephants at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee. On Friday dozens gathered for the sold out Queen Lamarymary’s Hawaiian Luau. The event featured a Hawaiian luau, dinner and drinks with a band at The Bramble.

Tyler Engle, a member of RISE Erwin, said this event allows the community to come together for a unique event.

“We’re able to recognize an event in our history and put a really positive light on it and help animals that are being abused or mistreated,” Engle said.

The Erwin Elephant Revival continues Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Erwin.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.