Suspect shot during home burglary in Marion, VA

MARION, VA (WJHL) – Deputies and police in Marion, VA are investigating a burglary where the suspect was shot. The breaking and entering happened early Friday morning at a home located in the 100 block of Cemetery Street.

A person who lived in the home was still on the scene when Marion police Smyth County deputies arrived.

Investigators say shots were fired and one person, the suspect, was found suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The suspect was taken into custody but is currently being treated at Smyth County Community Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The case remains under investigation as charges are pending.