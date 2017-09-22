South Carolina woman bags gator almost 13 feet long

(WSPA) – A South Carolina woman claimed a massive alligator on a recent hunt. Laura Griffin of Belton killed the 12 foot 7 gator on Lake Moultrie earlier this month.

The mom of three said it was her first alligator hunt.

Griffin hooked the gator once before he got away. About an hour later, he was at the end of her line again.

She said he was so big that it took around seven people to haul in the beast. The alligator is almost three times her size – Griffin is 4-foot-10.

Larry Southerland was on the hunting trip on Sept. 9.

“She’s a trooper,” Southerland said of Griffin. He said the petite huntress fought the gator with rod and reel before shooting it.

He said a group of friends has participated in the hunt for seven years. Her catch was the group’s record.

Griffin also beat her husband’s record gator of 11 foot 4. She wasn’t the only one in the group to get a giant swamp lizard.

One friend killed a gator that measured in at 11 foot 7 and another got one that was 12 foot 2.

Griffin said her alligator was cleaned the following day and she estimates the alligator yielded at least 30 pounds of meat. That’s a lot of gator bites.

Mom bags massive gator View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Laura Griffin wasn’t the only one to bag a massive alligator on the hunt. Her friends killed gators that were 11 foot 7 and 12 foot 2 respectively. (Credit: Larry Southerland) Laura Griffin wasn’t the only one to bag a massive alligator on the hunt. Her friends killed gators that were 11 foot 7 and 12 foot 2 respectively. (Credit: Larry Southerland) Laura Griffin of Belton killed the 12 foot 7 gator on Lake Moultrie earlier this month. (Courtesy: Laura Robinson Griffin) Laura Griffin of Belton killed the 12 foot 7 gator on Lake Moultrie earlier this month. (Courtesy: Laura Robinson Griffin)