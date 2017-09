ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The former principal of East Elementary School in Elizabethton will be honored this weekend at the Race for Wandell.

Dr. Josh Wandell was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

The race serves as an ALS awareness event.

All proceeds go to help Dr. Wandell and his family pay medical costs.

You can still register for the race. It is tomorrow at East Side Elementary. Runners start at 10 a.m.

