NN, Inc. to relocate headquarters from Johnson City to Charlotte, N.C.

(WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership officials confirmed that NN Inc. will be moving their headquarters from Johnson City to Charlotte, N.C.

According to a news article on PR Newswire, NN’s move to Charlotte from Johnson City was announced on Friday.

NN’s President and CEO Richard Holder said in the article that relocating the headquarters “aligns closely with our strategy of building a diversified industrial business by being closer to our customers and ensuring greater collaboration between our business units. As a company focused on technology and innovation, NN will benefit from Charlotte’s enhanced infrastructure, as well as its growing talent pool and robust business climate.”

NTREP CEO Mitch Miller confirmed the relocation of the headquarters with News Channel 11 on Friday afternoon.

The following is a statement from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership:

NN has been a great corporate citizen to Johnson City and the Region. It is unfortunate that they will be relocating their corporate headquarters, but we are truly appreciative of the impact they have made on Northeast Tennessee. Current plans include retaining their shared services division and we will continue to work closely with NN to help with any potential future growth.”

