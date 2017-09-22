Mae Beavers says future of medical marijuana shouldn’t be left to legislature

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Former Senator Mae Beavers told News Channel 11 Friday that she doesn’t think the future of medical marijuana in Tennessee should be left up to the legislature.

This comes the day after the medical marijuana committee met for the first time in Nashville Thursday. The group of lawmakers will hear from doctors, medical professionals and experts on the topic before they vote on a decision.

Beavers, who is a republican candidate for Tennessee Governor in the 2018 election, said she thinks the future of medical marijuana should be the FDA’s decision.

“I just think it’s strange that the legislature has never been asked to approve any other drug it’s always been the Food and Drug Administration,” Beavers said. “We depend on that to make sure it’s safe and so that’s the route I think it needs to go.”

Beavers said she thinks the use of medical marijuana would be beneficial to treat medical issues such as seizures.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.