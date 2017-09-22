International Storytelling Center president to receive UN award

(WJHL) – The president of the International Storytelling Center will soon receive an award from the United Nations.

In November, Kiran Singh Sirah will travel to Geneva, Switzerland to be one of six people from around the world recognized for peace building as storytelling.

He told News Channel 11 it is a big honor.

“You don’t just do what you do for yourself,” Sirah said. “You do what you do for your family, for the community that supports you. You sometimes become a representative. When you know that you are that person then it kind of gives you a sense of purpose that whatever you do, whatever award you receive, you’re not just receiving it for yourself. You’re receiving it on behalf of those communities and people that supported you all along the way.”

Sirah said a lot of these stories are shared at the International Storytelling Festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 6-8.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.