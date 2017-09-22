24 indicted by Lee Co. Grand Jury on drug charges; 24 others charged on criminal warrants

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they placed charges against dozens of suspects in a major drug roundup on Friday.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced 77 drug-related charges against 48 people.

Twenty-four of those suspects were indicted by the Lee County Grand Jury, while the other 24 were charged on criminal warrants.

The charges included possession and distribution of controlled substances such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Other charges were related to the manufacture and sale of illegal drugs such as meth, cocaine and heroin.

