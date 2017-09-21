Tip leads investigators to Fire Tower Road to search for missing Telford woman

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews are searching a wooded area after receiving a tip that a woman, who’s been missing since July, may be buried there.

Washington County, Tennessee Lt. Doug Gregg, said crews are searching off of Fire Tower Road.

They are following up on a tip that Lisa Cloyd may be buried there.

Crews had to get to the location through Unicoi County by using 4-wheelers due to the road being blocked off by construction.

They arrived around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning and Gregg said they will probably return to their command center at the Unicoi County Fire Department between 6:00 and 7:00 Thursday night.

So far, no word if they have found anything during their search.

Lisa Cloyd was last seen on July 20.

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the case became more difficult when her husband, Curtis Cloyd, killed himself while investigators sought to question him about his wife’s disappearance.

Earlier this week, investigators searched the Cloyd family home on Slate Hill Road in Telford following a tip.

The sheriff says evidence from there has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for tests.

Results will take about a week.

Investigators also searched the Nolichucky River earlier this month.

If you have any information about Lisa Cloyd’s whereabouts you’re asked to call police.

