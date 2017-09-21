THP: Reward offered for information on fatal Sevier County hit-and-run

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-month-old child was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Sevier County.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Chapman Highway around 10 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a red 2005-2008 four-door Pontiac Vibe.

The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and an arrest.

If anyone has any information they are strongly encouraged to call the THP Knoxville District Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380 and ask for Sgt. Steve Manning.

