HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Both the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 70 near Poor Valley Road in Hawkins County are blocked due to a crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says a crash involving multiple vehicles will impact traffic until late in the evening.

The crash was reported just before 4:00 p.m. and it is expected to be cleared by 8:00 p.m.

No other details about the crash were readily available.

All lanes blocked, SR 70 at Poor Valley Road in Hawkins County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 21, 2017